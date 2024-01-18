Ice Spice sued for alleged copyright infringement over ‘In Ha Mood’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ice Spice is reportedly being sued after a fellow rapper accused her of ripping off one of his songs.

Born Isis Naija Gaston, Ice Spice shot to fame in 2022 with her viral song “Munch (Feelin’ You)” and later achieved further hits with singles including “Boys a Liar Pt 2” and “Princess Diana”.

The 24-year-old is the subject of a lawsuit from D Chamberz, a Brooklyn artist whose recent tracks include a collaboration with the Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, TMZ reported.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, D Chamberz claims Ice Spice’s 2023 single “In Ha Mood” copies the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement and narrative context of his single, “In That Mood”, which was released in January 2022.

D Chamberz says he wrote and recorded the track a year before Ice Spice’s single was released.

In the suit, he also alleges that Ice Spice’s producer Riot could have heard the song when it was performed by him “dozens of times” around New York City venues, close to where both Riot and Ice Spice live.

He claims that his song also received airplay on New York radio station Hot 97 FM, and that he has evidence from social media to prove this. He suggests that Riot could have heard his track on the radio.

Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” had more than 168 million streams on Spotify at the time of writing, and 45 million views on YouTube.

D Chamberz is reportedly seeking at least half of the song’s publishing rights and other revenue, plus damages.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Ice Spice and D Chamberz for comment.

Ice Spice is up for four Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony, scheduled to take place on 4 February, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Karma”, her collaboration with Taylor Swift.

She was also just announced to perform at the 2024 edition of Coachella festival in April.

Ice Spice is up for four Grammy Awards at the 2024 ceremony (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The annual event, which takes place in the Colorado desert in Indio, California, will be headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, and Doja Cat.

The first weekend of the festival will be held from Friday 12 April until Sunday 14 April, while the second takes place from Friday 19 April to Sunday 21 April.

Other artists on the bill include French dance act Justice, rapper Lil Uzi Vert, Britpop band Blur, and electronic artist Grimes.