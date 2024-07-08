Ice Spice taunts haters booing Taylor Swift remix during festival appearance

Support truly

Ice Spice had an unbothered response to booing crowd members during her headline act at the Rolling Loud Europe festival on Sunday (July 7).

The 24-year-old rapper, real name Isis Naija Gaston, was performing at the Vienna-based music festival when she began playing Taylor Swift’s 2023 “Karma” remix, on which she features.

In footage of the show circulating on social media, a group of concertgoers are seen pointing their thumbs down and booing the song. Ice Spice is then shown blowing a kiss in what appears to be the direction of the group.

On X, several fans applauded the “Think U The S*** (Fart)” artist for how she handled the situation.

“This is how you end haters,” one declared.

A second commended Ice Spice for keeping “it classy,” while a third said: “People need to chill with the booing though.”

“I’d be booing them,” a fourth added. “If you don’t like one of my friends that I collaborated with and you’re in MY audience, you can boo yourself!”

“She is so real for that,” another tweeted.

Others observed that a majority of the booing audience members appeared to be men.

Ice Spice had a sarcastic response for festival goers who weren’t a fan of her Taylor Swift collaboration ( Getty Images for BET )

“Karma” was written by Swift, who’s currently traveling on her massive Eras Tour, in 2022. She later teamed up with Ice Spice for a remix version, which was released in May 2023.

“Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things,” Swift previously said in a Spotify audio clip. “She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, ‘Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.’”

The “Anti-Hero” singer added: “I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly.

“So I immediately got her number and said, ‘Hey, would you wanna do your version of ‘Karma’? Do you relate to this?’ So she jumped in headfirst.”

The pair performed the remix live for the first time together during Swift’s Eras Tour stop in New Jersey following its release.

The two have remained friends as Ice Spice joined Swift at the 2024 Super Bowl to cheer on Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Speaking to Billboard in March, Ice Spice revealed the advice Swift gave her while they were in the recording studio.

“When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget that,” Ice Spice said. “She told me, ‘No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine.”