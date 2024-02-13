Ice Spice deemed ‘so real’ for her confused reactions during Super Bowl 2024

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

While many fans tuned into the 2024 Super Bowl to see Taylor Swift cheer on Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, it was Ice Spice who stole the show with her confused reactions to the rules of football.

The 24-year-old rapper was joined by the “Anti-Hero” singer and actor Blake Lively, along with some other famous faces, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the “Munch” rapper’s appearance at the game quickly spawned viral memes as she sported a confused expression throughout most of the game.

At one point, Swift’s friend Ashley Avignone appeared to explain the rules of the game to Ice Spice (real name Isis Naija Gaston). The stylist was seen pointing toward the field from their VIP box, as she talked into the rapper’s ear. On X, formerly Twitter, users reposted the clip and shared their amused reactions to Ice Spice’s blank expressions.

“People explaining football to Ice Spice in every video she’s in is so real,” one fan posted on X.

“Lmao she’s also just there for Usher and the drinks, just like me,” another user said, referring to Usher’s dazzling halftime show performance.

“Love that someone is explaining football to Ice Spice,” a third person wrote, while someone else said: “People explaining football to Ice Spice at the Super Bowl is so on brand for me.”

This wasn’t the only meme-worthy moment for Ice Spice. Before kickoff, the “Deli” rapper was pictured meeting Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce in a box suite at Allegiant Stadium. The father of three leaned forward and shook the rapper’s hand, ultimately sparking viral memes due to their unlikely pairing.

During Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs claimed their fourth Super Bowl title after beating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. Following their win, Swift rushed to the field where she kissed Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the field.

“Come here, girl,” Kelce could be heard telling his girlfriend before he reached to hug her.

The couple, who have been dating since summer 2023, celebrated the Chiefs’ victory at a star-studded after-party in Las Vegas. During the event, Swift and Kelce were seen serenading each other to a remix of her hit song, “You Belong with Me”. The New Heights podcast host pointed at his girlfriend from the DJ booth, while Swift responded by happily pointing back at him with a drink in hand.

Another video captured the pair dancing during a remix to Swift’s “Love Story” and exchanging a kiss.