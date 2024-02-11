Jason Kelce greeted Ice Spice with a handshake as the pair met at the Super Bowl on Sunday 11 February.

They were spotted by cameras after travelling to Las Vegas to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ice Spice was seen walking into Allegiant Stadium alongside Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, before meeting Jason.

Swift has been a regular feature at Kelce’s NFL games this season, and she wore an “87” necklace - her boyfriend’s jersey number - as she arrived in Sin City on Sunday.