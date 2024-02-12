Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are fawning over a sweet moment between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs won this year’s Super Bowl.

Kelce and Swift, who first started dating last year, attended a star-studded after party in Las Vegas, Nevada on 11 February to celebrate the NFL star’s big win. The occasion came after Swift attended the Super Bowl, alongside friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice, and cheered her boyfriend on, as the Chiefs won the big game against the San Francisco 49ers.

During the after party, the pair also shared a sweet moment, which featured a reference to one of Swift’s hit songs. In multiple videos posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by fans, Kelce could be seen standing next to the DJ, as a remix of Swift’s song, “You Belong with Me” started playing.

The New Heights podcast host then turned around and faced the crowd, before specifically pointing at his girlfriend. As he continued to sing along to the tune, Swift responded by happily pointing back at him, with a drink in hand. She then held her beverage up and smiled, before once again singing along the remix of her tune, which is from her 2008 album, Fearless.

On social media, many fans have gone on to applaud the adorable moment between the couple at the Super Bowl after party.

“THEY’RE THE CUTEST COUPLE EVER,” one person wrote on X, while another tweeted: “Fairytale couple.”

“I literally can’t stop crying of happiness,” a third wrote. “I’m so in love with those two.”

When the video was posted to Instagram, many fans went to the comments to praise Kelce and Swift’s relationship in general, as it continues to make headlines.

“LOVE TRAVIS! And that all the little swifties watching will grow up knowing what type of Prince Charming to wait for and how he should treat his queen. Travis is a shining white light,” one wrote.

“They both deserve the best!,” another added.

Aside from singing “You Belong with Me” together, another video on X captured the pair dancing during the remix of another one of Swift’s songs, “Love Story”. While singing the song at the the after party, Swift could also be seen wearing Keclce’s grey, sparkled jacket, before they exchanged a kiss.

On Sunday 11 February, the “Anti-Hero” singer first arrived at Allegiant Stadium – alongside Ice Spice, Lively, and her mother, Andrea Swift – after a lengthy flight from Tokyo, Japan, where she spent the last few nights performing her Eras Tour. For the game, Swift wore black jeans, a black top, her signature red lipstick, and a red jacket slung over her shoulder, in honour of the Chiefs’ red uniforms. However, it was her accessory that had a deeper meaning, as Swift wore a necklace with the number “87” around her neck, a tribute to Kelce’s team number.

During the game, Swift was also crushed by her crowd of friends in a group hug, in celebration of the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl. In videos shared to X, she was seen holding hands and jumping with Lively in their suite. As the entire row joined in on the jumping, Swift nearly got knocked down by her peers, before she shared a group hug with her pals, which included Lively and Ice Spice. Another clip also showed Swift’s close pal, Lana Del Rey, getting knocked over, as the suite erupted in applause and cheers.

Following the win, Swift travelled down to the field with Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, who could be seen holding the singer’s arm in hers. After Travis stood up to accept the trophy and cheer along with the crowd, he joined his mother and Swift back on the field, where he hugged and kissed the Grammy Award winner.

“Come here, girl,” Kelce could be heard telling his girlfriend, before enveloping her in a huge hug.