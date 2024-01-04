Iggy Azalea won’t finish her next album and hints she’s quitting music

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Iggy Azalea has announced that she no longer plans to finish her next album and that she instead intends to focus on “design and creative direction”.

The 33-year-old Australian rapper released her debut studio album The New Classic in 2014, which included the chart-topping single “Fancy”.

She went on to rack up billions of streams during an acclaimed career which saw her nominated for Grammy Awards four times.

However, in a lengthy post on X/Twitter, Azalea suggested her time as a musician may be coming to an end.

“I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life,” she wrote. “For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world. I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything!”

She continued: “In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing. To many of you that’s no shock to read. It shows in my work. Haha! Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that.

“That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it. I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my minds focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me.”

Azalea signed off by writing: “Cant wait to start sharing some of the things I’ve been involved in creating & hoping you’ll see my quirk & humor in anything I touch! I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated - I’m sorry to let you down. But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down. I hope youll understand. Talk soon! I Love you”.

Last year, Azalea opened up about how much money she makes from her OnlyFans account.

The musician joined the platform to promote her “biggest project”, titled “Hotter Than Hell”.

“Hotter Than Hell” is a year-long undertaking which included “photographs, visual art collabs, videos, merch, and all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things”, Azalea said on Instagram at the time of the launch.