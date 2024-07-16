Jump to content

Country singer slated for ‘worst national anthem ever’ says she was drunk and is heading to rehab

‘That was not me last night,’ said the singer in a statement

Kevin E G Perry
Los Angeles
Tuesday 16 July 2024 19:10
Country singer slammed for ‘worst national anthem ever’ before MLB’s Home Run Derby

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress, whose performance at the MLB’s Home Run Derby was labeled the “worst national anthem ever,” has said she was drunk and is checking herself into a rehab facility.

In a message posted across her social media accounts, the 32-year-old wrote: “I’m not gonna bulls*** y’all, I was drunk last night.

“I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it’s super fun.”

She signed the message: “xo, Ingrid.”

Andress’s performance before the baseball game at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas had caused many viewers to say it was the worst version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” they’d ever heard at a major sporting event.

Her a cappella rendition was tonally fluid and was quickly pilloried on social media on Monday.

Grammy-nominated singer Ingrid Andress was blasted on social media for her rendition of the National Anthem at the Home Run Derby
Grammy-nominated singer Ingrid Andress was blasted on social media for her rendition of the National Anthem at the Home Run Derby (Getty Images)

“My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever,” one X user brutally wrote.

Another account called her version “interesting, to say the least…”

“This is what a Grammy nominee made by Auto-Tune sounds like without Auto-Tune or musical accompaniment (a cappella) ....Her career could be wrecked....” yet another remarked.

“Joe Biden could’ve sang that better,” one joked.

Some even begged: “Just please don’t try to sing our National Anthem ever again.”

“That Ingrid Andress national anthem might have been the worst thing to happen in America in the last 48 hours,” one user wrote. Another replied, referring to the assassination attempt against Donald Trump on Saturday: “Not a good week for ears.”

Others compared her performance to Fergie’s in 2018 at an NBA game, which has been denounced as one of the worst versions for years. Now, critics are saying they would have preferred Fergie’s rendition.

“With all due respect, and I mean this sincerely, this is the worst anthem I’ve ever heard. Fergie would’ve been an upgrade,” one said.

Others posted memes of people celebrating, suggesting Fergie would be thrilled after Monday’s rendition. One user wrote: “Fergie seeing Ingrid Andress dethrone her for worst National Anthem performance.”

Before her Monday performance – or the barrage of criticism – the Grammy-nominated singer announced a new single that is coming out on July 24.

