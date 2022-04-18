Isaiah Rashad kicked off his Coachella performance with a video montage addressing speculation about a sex taped that was leaked online earlier this year.

The video footage showed a man being intimate with another man.

The 30-year-old rapper did not comment on the autheticity of the video at that time or admit to being on it. He also has not commented about his sexuality. However, the Coachella video suggested that an attempt to out him had backfired and only got him more support.

In the film, Joe Budden, The Game, DJ Akademiks, and others discuss Rashad’s leaked video in podcasts and interviews.

“The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him,” one person says in the video. “However, it backfired. When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up. He’s up on the charts now.”

Another person said: “I’m glad that he can finally be himself.”

Soon after the montage, Rashad entered the stage and thanked his fans who “kept [him] alive these last couple of months”.

“I see all the messages and all the positivity... Y’all kept me alive these last couple of months,” he said.

Rashad released his album The House Is Buring in July last year. The album features many top artists such as 6LACK, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, and Smino.