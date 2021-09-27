Tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival will be made available to purchase this week.

After hosting its 2021 edition earlier this month (17 to 19 September), the music festival has already announced dates, ticket details and part of the line-up for next year’s event.

Lewis Capaldi, Muse and Kasabian are among the acts set to headline 2022’s event, which will return to its traditional mid-June dates after this year’s festival was postponed due to the pandemic.

Lionel Richie will co-headline with Muse on Friday 17 June. Blossoms, Shaggy, Sigrid, Craig David, The Vaccines and Nile Rodgers & Chic are also scheduled to perform next year.

General sale tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival 2022 will go on sale this Thursday (30 September) at 8.00am.

Barclaycard customers, however, will have access to a presale that begins tomorrow (Tuesday 28 September) at 8.00am. They can receive a 10 per cent discount when tickets are purchased through Barclaycard Entertainment. The discount is available until Thursday (30 September).

You can purchase tickets at this link.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performs at 2021 Isle of Wight Festival (Dan Reid/Shutterstock)

General sale weekend tickets are £195, with discounts made available for students, teenagers and residents of the Isle of Wight.

Earlier this month, the event was headlined by David Guetta, Duran Duran, Snow Patrol and Liam Gallagher.

The Oasis star shared photos of the injuries he sustained after “falling out of a helicopter” following his set.

The 2022 Isle of Wight music festival will take place from 16 to 19 June.