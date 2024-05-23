Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

RAYE took home the top prize of the night at this year’s Ivors awards, which recognises achievements in songwriting and composing.

The ceremony took place at Grosvenor House in London and was attended by rock star Bruce Springsteen, who received the awards’ highest honour, Fellowship of The Ivors Academy.

Meanwhile, RAYE continues on her spectacular rise after winning Songwriter of the Year. Judges praised her as the “voice of a generation”, following 12 months where she swept the Brit Awards and received critical raves for her debut album, My 21st Century Blues.

The Best Album award went to Black Classical Music, written by Yussuf Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey, while Dave, Central Cee, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie won the PRS prize for Most Performed Work, in recognition of their 2023 hit “Sprinter”.

Rapper Dave previously won Songwriter of the Year in 2022.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Bernie Taupin, known for his decades-long songwriting partnership with Elton John, received the Ivor Novello for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.

Bernie Taupin (left) was honoured for his songwriting contributions during his decades-long career ( AP )

Taupin, who collaborated with John for the majority of his songs, is behind the pop star’s biggest hits including “Rocket Man”, “Crocodile Rock”, “Candle in the Wind”, “Bennie and the Jets” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”.

He has also written for other artists including Starship, Alice Cooper, Willie Nelson and Courtney Love, and won a Golden Globe for his original song “A Love That Will Never Grow Old”, which featured in the Oscar-winning romantic drama Brokeback Mountain.

Bruce Springsteen was honoured at the 2024 Ivors ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Other major artists to receive prizes at this year’s ceremony were grime star Skepta, recognised with the Visionary Award, and Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, who won Outstanding Song Collection.

Lana Del Rey was honoured with the Special International Award, which acknowledged her six UK No 1 albums and critically adored songwriting.

See the full list of winners below:

The 2024 winners:

BEST ALBUM

Black Classical Musicwritten by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey

Performed by Yussef Dayes, music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Sentric Music

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

“Geronimo Blues” written by Kwake Bass, Peter Bennie, Biscuit, Raven Bush and Kae Tempest

Performed by Speakers Corner Quartet feat. Kae Tempest, music published in the UK by Warp Publishing and Domino Publishing Company

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

“Black Swan”written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White

Performed by Victoria Canal, music published in the UK by Second Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Universal Music Publishing

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

“Sprinter”written by Central Cee, Dave, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie

Performed by Dave & Central Ceemusic published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music Publishing

RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC

Master Peace

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

Poor Things

Composed by Jerskin Fendrix, music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

Emma Stone in ‘Poor Things’

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies

Composed by Arthur Sharpe, music published in the UK by BDi Music obo Sister Pictures and Rights Worldwide

ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP

Bruce Springsteen

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR WITH AMAZON MUSIC

RAYE

Raye’s success comes after she swept the 2024 Brit Awards ( AFP via Getty Images )

SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL

Lana Del Rey

VISIONARY AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC

Skepta

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO BRITISH MUSIC

Bernie Taupin

OUTSTANDING SONG COLLECTION WITH PRS FOR MUSIC

KT Tunstall

Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy, said: “On behalf of The Ivors Academy and all the songwriters and composers we represent, it’s an honour to recognise extraordinary work and brilliant individuals behind it. We know that, because they are chosen by our peers, our awards are incredibly meaningful to their recipients. Ultimately, everyone knows that The Ivors define exceptional craft so a huge congratulations to all our winners.”