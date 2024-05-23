RAYE scoops top prize at Ivors while Bruce Springsteen receives lifetime honour
Rapper Dave, songwriter Bernie Taupin and grime legend Skepta among other artists to take home major awards
RAYE took home the top prize of the night at this year’s Ivors awards, which recognises achievements in songwriting and composing.
The ceremony took place at Grosvenor House in London and was attended by rock star Bruce Springsteen, who received the awards’ highest honour, Fellowship of The Ivors Academy.
Meanwhile, RAYE continues on her spectacular rise after winning Songwriter of the Year. Judges praised her as the “voice of a generation”, following 12 months where she swept the Brit Awards and received critical raves for her debut album, My 21st Century Blues.
The Best Album award went to Black Classical Music, written by Yussuf Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey, while Dave, Central Cee, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie won the PRS prize for Most Performed Work, in recognition of their 2023 hit “Sprinter”.
Rapper Dave previously won Songwriter of the Year in 2022.
Elsewhere at the ceremony, Bernie Taupin, known for his decades-long songwriting partnership with Elton John, received the Ivor Novello for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.
Taupin, who collaborated with John for the majority of his songs, is behind the pop star’s biggest hits including “Rocket Man”, “Crocodile Rock”, “Candle in the Wind”, “Bennie and the Jets” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”.
He has also written for other artists including Starship, Alice Cooper, Willie Nelson and Courtney Love, and won a Golden Globe for his original song “A Love That Will Never Grow Old”, which featured in the Oscar-winning romantic drama Brokeback Mountain.
Other major artists to receive prizes at this year’s ceremony were grime star Skepta, recognised with the Visionary Award, and Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, who won Outstanding Song Collection.
Lana Del Rey was honoured with the Special International Award, which acknowledged her six UK No 1 albums and critically adored songwriting.
See the full list of winners below:
The 2024 winners:
BEST ALBUM
Black Classical Musicwritten by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey
Performed by Yussef Dayes, music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Sentric Music
BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG
“Geronimo Blues” written by Kwake Bass, Peter Bennie, Biscuit, Raven Bush and Kae Tempest
Performed by Speakers Corner Quartet feat. Kae Tempest, music published in the UK by Warp Publishing and Domino Publishing Company
BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY
“Black Swan”written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White
Performed by Victoria Canal, music published in the UK by Second Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Universal Music Publishing
PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK
“Sprinter”written by Central Cee, Dave, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie
Performed by Dave & Central Ceemusic published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music Publishing
RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC
Master Peace
BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE
Poor Things
Composed by Jerskin Fendrix, music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK
The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies
Composed by Arthur Sharpe, music published in the UK by BDi Music obo Sister Pictures and Rights Worldwide
ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP
Bruce Springsteen
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR WITH AMAZON MUSIC
RAYE
SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL
Lana Del Rey
VISIONARY AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC
Skepta
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO BRITISH MUSIC
Bernie Taupin
OUTSTANDING SONG COLLECTION WITH PRS FOR MUSIC
KT Tunstall
Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy, said: “On behalf of The Ivors Academy and all the songwriters and composers we represent, it’s an honour to recognise extraordinary work and brilliant individuals behind it. We know that, because they are chosen by our peers, our awards are incredibly meaningful to their recipients. Ultimately, everyone knows that The Ivors define exceptional craft so a huge congratulations to all our winners.”
