Jack Antonoff says Kanye West ‘just needs his diaper changed so badly’
Antonoff spoke out in defence of his collaborator Taylor Swift
Jack Antonoff has spoken out in defence of his collaborator Taylor Swift, saying that her frequent antagoniser Kanye West “just needs his diaper changed so badly”.
Antonoff and Swift have been working together since 2013, notably on her albums 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights. He is also expected to be involved with her forthcoming record The Tortured Poets Department.
In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Antonoff declares: “I’m a little b**** sometimes. But you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me.”
He adds that questioning Swift’s songwriting “is like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don’t go there.”
Asked by the newspaper whether he might one day wish to collaborate with West, Antonoff laughed off the suggestion. “It’s been a long time since I would’ve taken Kanye’s call,” he said.
“I’m so incredibly bored when someone doesn’t have the sauce anymore, so they go elsewhere to shock. It’s just a remarkable waste of space.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Antonoff, who also releases music with his band Bleachers, confirmed that he is currently at work on Lana Del Rey’s next record, which is expected to be a country-themed album called Lasso.
“We’ve been cooking,” Antonoff said. “It’s f***ing brilliant.”
Earlier this month, Antonoff paid tribute to Swift while accepting the Grammy Award for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical.
In his speech, Antonoff said: “Taylor Swift kicked that f***ing door open for me, because when a lot of people were saying: ‘Yeah, I love it, sounds great, now let’s get a producer to do it.’
“Everyone, in this room especially, knows that feeling when you hear something and say: ‘I love this’ and then there’s all these people saying: ‘No, it’s gotta go to a big name person.’
He continued: “We made a song called ‘Out of the Woods’ for 1989, and when I was waiting for that call to tell me it was going to some big name person, she said: ‘Let’s mix this s***’. So I love you to death, Taylor and I love all you guys. This means a lot to me.”
Last year Antonoff married the actor Margaret Qualley, who said at the time that they were thinking about starting a family.
The pair tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony surrounded by friends and family in New Jersey. Celebrities in attendance included some of Antonoff’s collaborators like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey as well as couple Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz.
