Margaret Qualley has revealed that she and her new husband Jack Antonoff have been thinking about starting a family.

The actor was selected to front the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s October 2023, published Wednesday 20 September. In an interview conducted before their August nuptials, the Stars at Noon actor gushed to the outlet about their plans for a family. “It’s really exciting now to be making a home and to have something to care for,” Qualley said. “I just want to do everything with Jack. One day I want kids.”

Although the Maid actor clarified that she is not ready to have children yet, she noted that for the time being, she wants to “keep doing movies”. Early in their relationship, Qualley said she and her husband toyed with the idea of having a family and getting married. She told the outlet that when they started dating, she asked the producer, “What do you think?” as she tried on a Chanel wedding dress for a runway show while holding a mutual friend’s baby.

“I had this huge crush on him,” she admitted, telling the outlet that she’s “so happy that [she] found” the one. “It’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world,” the Leftovers alum gushed. “I’m so excited and so at ease all at once.”

Before their relationship, Qualley told the outlet that her life was very different, adding that she “never had any furniture”. She explained, “I would always have these s****y little apartments and move around from one place to another with a mattress on the floor and an IKEA lamp. I never made a home at all. I didn’t care. … I didn’t invest in that part of my life.”

Qualley expressed that she’s excited to continue building a life with him.

The pair was first romantically linked in August 2021 after the paparazzi photos of them kissing on the Brooklyn Bridge circulated.

In March 2022, the “Bleachers” singer and the Golden Globe nominee went public with their relationship at the AFI Awards luncheon after Qualley was invited for her work on Netflix’s Maid. Two days later, the two attended the Critics Choice Awards and Qualley seemingly confirmed their relationship after posting a photo of the two of them from the event to Instagram, captioning it: “Date night.” The actor has since deleted her Instagram account.

The actor also supported her producer beau at the 2022 Grammys, where he was awarded Producer of the Year for his work on Taylor Swift’s “Gold Rush” and Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.”

Later in May of the same year, they announced that they were engaged. A year after their engagement, the pair tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony surrounded by friends and family in New Jersey. Celebrities in attendance included some of Antonoff’s collaborators like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey as well as couple Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz.