Inside Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s star-studded New Jersey wedding

Actor Margaret Qualley and musician/producer Jack Antonoff have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony witnessed by a number of their celebrity friends, including Qualley’s mother Andi MacDowell, pop stars Taylor Swift and Lana del Rey, and Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz.

The couple have been engaged since May 2022. The wedding was held at Parker’s Garage and Oyster Saloon on Long Beach Island in Antonoff’s home state of New Jersey on Saturday (19 August).

Maid star Qualley, 29, wore an elegant satin white halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline and and Mary Jane flats for the ceremony. The dress featured crystal detailing along its hem, and theOnce Upon A Time in Hollywood star also wore a long veil as she entered the venue. Antonoff, 38, wore a black tuxedo.

The bride later changed into another, more casual white gown, featuring romantic puff sleeves and a flowy mid-length skirt.

As the mother of the bride, MacDowell arrived in a blue gown with a palm leaf pattern. Her ex-husband and Qualley’s father, Paul Qualley, was also in attendance, as well as the Maid star’s siblings, sister Rainey, who is a musician with the stage name Rainsford, and brother Justin.

Antonoff’s sister Rachel, who is a fashion designer, and his father Rick were also in attendance.

Swift, who is a longtime friend and collaborator of Antonoff’s, attended the couple’s nuptials wearing a pale blue lace dress with a corset-style bodice, and was seen hanging out with Tatum and Kravitz after the ceremony.

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet donned a strapless black dress with black kitten heels and a red handbag, while Tatum wore a black shirt and trousers under a pale-coloured suit jacket.

Other famous faces spotted attending the ceremony included Cara Delevingne, who wore a black jumpsuit; regular Antonoff collaborator Del Rey, who was seen in an off-white lace mini-dressand white jumper; Hereditary star Alex Wolff and Parenthood star Mae Whitman.

In photographs published by US media, Swift and MacDowell were both seen sipping on glasses of white wine, while Kravitz opted for a martini.

Rainey Qualley, honoree Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley attend the National Women's History Museum's 8th Annual Women Making History Awardsat Skirball Cultural Center on March 08, 2020 (Getty Images for National Women')

Tatum was photographed first holding a beer, and later a cocktail, while Delevingne – who has been open about her journey to sobriety – reportedly had what appeared to be a soda with lemon slices.

During the rehearsal dinner on the night before the wedding, Swift attracted plenty of attention after thousands of her fans gathered outside the venue once news spread that the Midnights singer was in New Jersey.

St. Vincent, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Swift, who has just completed the first US leg of her sold-out Eras tour in Los Angeles, was reportedly seen politely waving to screaming fans as she left the rehearsal dinner, before getting into a black SUV and being driven away.

According to Us Weekly, police had to be called to manage the crowds who turned up to try and get a glimpse of Swift.

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner accept the Album of the Year award for Folklore onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Qualley and Antonoff were first romantically linked in August 2021, after the actor split from Shia LaBeouf following allegations of abuse against the Transfomers star by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March 2022, and later attended the Critics’ Choice Awards. Qualley also attended the 2022 Grammys with Antonoff to support him, after he was nominated for album of the year for his work on Swift’s Evermore.

Confirming their engagement at the end of May, Qualley shared a photo of her hugging Antonoff while showing off her diamond ring on Instagram and wrote: “Oh I love him!”