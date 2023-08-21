Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lana Del Rey has raised eyebrows after wearing a white dress to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding.

The music producer, 38, and The Maid star, 29, tied the knot during a wedding ceremony in New Jersey, which was attended by a number of star-studded guests. Among the guest list included Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and Taylor Swift - who drew a large swarm of fans outside the rehearsal dinner venue in Long Beach Island.

Another famous face spotted at the nuptials was Antonoff’s longtime collaborator Lana Del Rey, who wore a pink-and-white mini dress with pink platform slides to the ceremony. The white, lace dress featured small, pink flowers with a halter neckline. She paired the outfit with a white cardigan, Lemon Jelly platform sandals, and a baby blue Prada handbag.

While the “Video Games” singer’s outfit choice may have been summer-ready, many fans on social media pointed out how guests should never wear white to a wedding, as the colour is strictly reserved for the bride.

“Why is she wearing white???” one person asked on X, formally known as Twitter.

“Now why did she wear white to a wedding,” another fan pointed out.

A third person wrote: “I get these people are celebrities but like wtf you don’t wear white or anything close to white at a wedding???????”

However, other fans were unbothered by Del Rey’s casual wedding fashion choice, as they jokingly tweeted: “I love Lana because she’s a hot famous person who also looks like someone who works at Target.”

“Deeply obsessed with Lana’s wedding vibes,” another said.

“I’d let her wear white to my wedding,” tweeted someone else.

Typically, wedding guests should choose a colour other than white to a wedding as a way to avoid upstaging the bride’s white wedding dress. However, according to the Emily Post Institute, it can be acceptable to wear white, as long as it doesn’t distract from the bride or her bridesmaids’ dresses.

Antonoff and Qualley tied the knot on Saturday (19 August) at Parker’s Garage and Oyster Saloon on Long Beach Island after nearly two years of dating. The two announced their engagement in May 2022, two months after making their relationship public at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March that year.

For the occasion, Qualley wore a white satin halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline and crystal detailing along its hem. The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star also wore Mary Jane flats, and a long veil as she entered the venue. Meanwhile, Antonoff wore a black tuxedo.

The bride’s mother, actor Andie MacDowell, attended the ceremony in a blue gown with a palm leaf pattern. Her ex-husband and Qualley’s father - Paul Qualley - was also in attendance, as well as her siblings - sister Rainey and brother Justin. Antonoff’s sister Rachel, a fashion designer, attended the ceremony too.

Swift, Antonoff’s longtime friend and collaborator, attended the nuptials in a pale blue lace dress with a corset-style bodice. The “Anti-Hero” singer was seen hanging out with Tatum and Kravitz after the ceremony.

The newlywed couple announced their engagement in May 2022 when Qualley shared photos of her diamond ring to Instagram. “Oh I love him!” she captioned the post, which showed the actor hugging the Bleachers musician from behind. The slideshow also featured three selfies of the pair, with Qualley resting her head on Antonoff’s neck. In the fourth image, Qualley is seen kissing Antonoff’s cheek as he snapped a polaroid picture.