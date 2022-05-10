Jack Harlow has admitted that Dua Lipa was “thrown off” after he told her he’d named his latest song after her.

The “First Class” rapper released his album Come Home The Kids Miss You on Friday (6 May), which features a track titled “Dua Lipa” after the British pop star.

On the song, he raps: “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature”.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club, Harlow said that he had privately contacted Lipa and played her the track over FaceTime.

However, despite him saying that the track come from a place of “admiration”, it was not met with an overly enthusiastic response.

“I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything,” Harlow said. “If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out.”

Describing how Lipa responded, he continued: “She was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s OK.’ She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go.”

However, he also said that the pair had spoken and made things “less awkward” since.

In a separate interview with SiriusXM, Harlow said that Lipa had been “very confused” by the incident, saying: “She was like, ‘What the hell?’ It’s clearly a first, but she gave me her blessing. She said it was totally fine with her.”

The Independent has contacted Lipa’s representatives for comment.