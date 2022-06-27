BET Awards: Jack Harlow wears Lil Nas X t-shirt to award ceremony in support of singer after snub

‘Wow I really love this man,’ Lil Nas X wrote about Harlow

Peony Hirwani
Monday 27 June 2022 07:44
Comments

Lil Nas X kisses backing dancer at BET Awards 2021

Jack Harlow wore a Lil Nas X t-shirt to the BET Awards on Sunday (26 June) to protest his fellow rapper’s awards snub.

The 24-year-old rapper, who collaborated with Nas X on his hit song “Industry Baby,” supported his friend who has expressed his frustrations with BET over his lack of nominations this year.

In response to Harlow’s gesture, Lil Nas X tweeted: “Wow I really love this man.”

Lil Nas X was not among the list of BET Award nominees when the list was announced on 1 June. With the organisation’s acronym standing for Black Entertainment Television, the ceremony mostly highlights Black artists across several genres.

The “Old Town Road” singer, along with many fans online, was surprised at his lack of inclusion in this year’s ceremony.

Recommended

“Thank you BET awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence!” he tweeted in response, before eventually deleting his message.

Jack Harlow at the 2022 BET Awards

(Getty Images for BET)

Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, was a popular and critically acclaimed release in 2021, spurning singles such as “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby”.

This month, Lil Nas X also released a new track expressing his feelings toward BET, in which he repeats the phrase “F*** BET”.

The song is titled “Late To Da Party”, and features rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Along with this, he explained that his feelings of discontent were not about the awards themselves, but more about his exclusion being an example of homophobia in the Black community.

“This not over no BET award,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the Black community. Y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us.”

Recommended

Soon after Lil Nas X’s tweets, BET issued an official statement, saying: “We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020 and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice.

“Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in