Jack White had no kind words to say about the celebrities spotted cosying up to former president Donald Trump at UFC 290 over the weekend.

Trump was in Las Vegas on Saturday (8 July) night after a volunteer event for his Nevada primary campaign.

While there, the former president attended the mixed martial arts event at the T-Mobile Arena and met celebrities including Mark Wahlberg, American restaurateur Guy Fieri, controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, and Mel Gibson.

“Anybody who ‘normalises’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s*** Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of the stars with Trump.

“That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri,” the former White Stripes frontman added. “This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.”

Fans had previously responded in surprise to Trump’s interaction with Fieri, in particular, who is as well known for spawning memes as he is for hosting the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Detractors of the twice-indicted, twice-impeached former president wrote that Fieri had “just ruined his reputation”.

Rogan, who also commentates for the UFC, has previously denied being a supporter of the Republican party.

“People will say like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a secret conservative.’ Like, you can suck my d***. You don’t know what the f*** you’re talking about,” he said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, last year.

“I’m so far away from being a Republican. Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just cause I support police.

Rogan added: “Like I was on welfare as a kid. I think it’s important. I think having a social safety net is crucial. We should help each other. We’re supposed to be one big community. I’m a bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of s***.”

Uncharted star Wahlberg has never openly discussed his political affiliations; however, in a 2016 interview following the presidential election, he criticised celebrities who had bashed Trump.

“You know, it just goes to show you that people aren’t listening to [them] anyway,” he said. “A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble. They’re pretty out of touch with the common person, the everyday guy out there providing for their family.”

Gibson, too, has never openly revealed his political leanings; though, he has faced sustained criticism for a number of anti-Semitic comments he’s made throughout his career.

Trump is currently working to secure his victory in the 2024 Republican nominating contest before it officially begins, swiping at any rival that dares to pull into competitive territory.