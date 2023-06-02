Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MTV’s Wild ‘N Out star Jacky Oh has died at the age of 32.

A statement from BET media paid tribute to the “loving friend and beloved colleague” on Thursday (1 June).

Jacky Oh was part of the US sketch comedy and rap battle improv game, created and hosted by Nick Cannon, for five seasons.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” a BET Media Group spokesperson said in a statement.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

The statement was shared on Wild ‘N Out’s official Instagram page, though no further details were released.

Many fans and colleagues have paid tribute to Jacky Oh on social media.

“So saddened to hear about the passing of Ms JackyOh. Fell in love with her and her family on YT,” one fan wrote. “Her vibe always genuine and down to earth. Naturally funny too, which is why I picked this video. Prayers for DC, her three beautiful children and family.”

Another person added: “Jacky Oh passing really made me feel some type of way, so sad.”

One person wrote: “Every now and again there’s a celebrity death that really rattled me and I promise I’m devastated about Jacky oh like I knew her.”

Additional reporting from agencies