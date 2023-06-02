Phillip Schofield says he has ‘lost everything’ following affair

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Phillip Schofield – live: Ex-This Morning presenter says he has ‘lost everything’ following affair
Schofield also denied accusations that he ‘groomed’ his younger colleague with whom he recently admitted to having an affair
Phillip Schofield says he has “lost everything” and does not see a future for his career following his affair with a younger colleague.
In a new interview with BBC News, the former This Morning presenter said: “I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart. I have lost everything.”
On Thursday, Schofield also denied accusations that he “groomed” his younger colleague with whom he recently admitted to having an affair.
In his first sit-down interview since resigning from ITV and This Morning last week, the disgraced TV presenter told The Sun that he was “utterly broken and ashamed” over the affair.
ITV has ordered a review into Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning, while network’s bosses are facing questions from MPs over the scandal.
Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has continued to weigh in on the controversy, hitting out at Schofield as well as his former co-star, Holly Willoughby, and broadcaster ITV.
Schofield’s former co-host Holly Willoughby has reportedly “made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and [has] nothing to hide”.
The source told The Sun that Willoughby “will return to This Morning as planned on Monday 5 June and carry on like the professional she is”.
Phillip Schofield denies grooming young colleague in first interview since affair scandal
Phillip Schofield has denied accusations that he groomed a younger male colleague with whom he recently admitted to having an affair.
In the ex-TV presenter’s first sit-down interview since resigning from ITV last week, he apologised and assumed full responsibility for his actions.
“I absolutely know – there is no question – I did a bad thing; unprofessional; first time. I know, I know I did that. And there’s no excuse, I won’t put forward an excuse,” Schofield told The Sun.
Read more:
Former ‘This Morning’ presenter said he ‘absolutely knows’ he ‘did a bad thing’
Phillip Schofield says he has ‘lost everything’ following affair
Phillip Schofield says he has “lost everything” and does not see a future for his career following his affair with a younger colleague.
In a new interview with BBC News, the former This Morning presenter said: “I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart. I have lost everything.”
“What am I going to do with my days?” he added. “I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently.”
Referring to his former colleague, the 61-year-old said: “He is an innocent party here. I was older, I should have known better. [The affair] was consensual, but it was my fault.”
Phillip Schofield: Key points from his interview after leaving This Morning
Phillip Schofield has spoken about the affair he had with a younger male colleague for the first time since leaving ITV.
Here are the key points from his interview with The Sun:
Phillip Schofield: Key points from his interview after leaving This Morning
Schofield told The Sun the affair with the younger colleague began in 2017.
Phillip Schofield apologises to Holly Willoughby and former lover over affair
Phillip Schofield has said he is sorry for lying to his “best friend” Holly Willoughby, but owes his “greatest apology” to his former lover and colleague.
In his first interview since leaving ITV and This Morning, Schofield said he was “utterly broken and ashamed” but that he had not “groomed” the man.
He also denied there had ever been a “feud” between him and his “TV sister” Willoughby.
“I’ve lost my best friend. I let her down,” he told The Sun.
“Holly did not know. And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, ‘I am so, so sorry that I lied to you’.”
Read more:
Phillip Schofield apologises to Holly Willoughby and former lover over affair
The 61-year-old presenter resigned from ITV last week after admitting to the ‘unwise but not illegal’ relationship
Phillip Schofield suggests homophobia is behind part of affair backlash
Phillip Schofield has suggested that homophobia could be behind some of the backlash over his affair with a younger male colleague.
The presenter, 61, said age-gaps in reported heterosexual relationships of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio were “accepted”.
Schofield resigned from ITV last week and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to the “unwise but not illegal” relationship.
In his first interview since leaving the broadcaster and This Morning, he told The Sun that attraction was “no different in the gay world as it is in the heterosexual world”.
He said that he and his former lover had met when the man was 15 and he was “maybe” in his mid-50s, but added that the affair began after he started working at ITV and had been “consensual”.
Lawyers representing both Schofield and the man have previously confirmed these accounts.
Schofield reiterated that he had not “groomed” the man.
“Attraction is attraction. It’s no different in the gay world as it is in the heterosexual world or in the lesbian world,” he told The Sun.
“There shouldn’t be a difference. This is where homophobia comes in.
“We did first meet when he was 15, I visited the drama school (he attended).”
He added: “So yeah, there’s a difference. It’s accepted by Leonardo DiCaprio, it’s not accepted if it’s in the gay world.” Titanic actor DiCaprio, 48, has reportedly had several relationships with women who are younger than him.
ITV confirms it investigated Schofield in 2020
ITV has said it investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Phillip Schofield and a This Morning employee in 2020.
However, the channel said that both parties “repeatedly denied” the claims.
A spokesperson for ITV said on Saturday that the broadcaster was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020.
Voices: Lies, scandal and celebrity showdowns: Can This Morning ever recover?
“The real issue is bigger than the scandalous optics. It’s how the developments have made viewers feel,” writes Rhea Freeman.
The real issue is bigger than the scandalous optics. It’s how the developments have made viewers feel
ITV denies rumours This Morning has been cancelled
Following the scandal surrounding Schofield, many had questioned whether This Morning would return to our screens this week at all.
ITV responded to these rumours earlier this week, insisting the show will continue.
Broadcaster is under scrutiny after former presenter admitted he lied about his relationship with ITV colleague
Peter Andre weighs in on Phillip Schofield scandal on GB News
Peter Andre has made his presenting debut on the GB News breakfast show.
The singer swapped his microphone for an autocue on Wednesday to present the top news stories of the day alongside co-host Ellie Costello.
50-year-old Andre weighed in on debates including the “scandal” surrounding former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield and his affair with a “much younger” ITV colleague.
Read more:
The Mysterious Girl singer weighed in on the day’s debates, including around Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield’s statement in full addressing ‘This Morning’ affair scandal
Phillip Schofield admitted to “lying” about an affair with a This Morning employee in lengthy statement issued on Friday 26 May.
Less than one week after he quit This Morning, Schofield was dropped by his agents and announced he has formally cut ties with ITV after more than 20 years.
Read the TV star’s statement in full below:
‘I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV,’ he said