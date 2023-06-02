Phillip Schofield says he has ‘lost everything’ following affair

✕ Close Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary pay tribute to This Morning's Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield says he has “lost everything” and does not see a future for his career following his affair with a younger colleague.

In a new interview with BBC News, the former This Morning presenter said: “I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart. I have lost everything.”

On Thursday, Schofield also denied accusations that he “groomed” his younger colleague with whom he recently admitted to having an affair.

In his first sit-down interview since resigning from ITV and This Morning last week, the disgraced TV presenter told The Sun that he was “utterly broken and ashamed” over the affair.

ITV has ordered a review into Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning, while network’s bosses are facing questions from MPs over the scandal.

Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has continued to weigh in on the controversy, hitting out at Schofield as well as his former co-star, Holly Willoughby, and broadcaster ITV.

Schofield’s former co-host Holly Willoughby has reportedly “made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and [has] nothing to hide”.

The source told The Sun that Willoughby “will return to This Morning as planned on Monday 5 June and carry on like the professional she is”.