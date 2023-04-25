Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pokémon fans and Swifties have joined forces to help raise thousands of dollars for the family of a man who was killed after leaving the Taylor Swift’s Houston concert on Friday (21 April).

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the “Pokémon Community of Houston”, Jacob Lewis, 20, and his sister were returning home from Swift’s Era Tour in Houston when their car stalled.

The text on the site reads: “Jacob at once started to push the car when he was tragically hit and killed by a drunk driver.”

Local news outlet KHOU 11 reported that police identified Alan Bryant, 34, as the alleged drunk driver who fled the scene.

Houston Police said Bryant was followed by a Good Samaritan tow truck driver who watched the crash happen.

He was later charged with failure to stop and render aid and is currently detained at the Harris County Jail.

Lewis’s sister also sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the accident, KHOU 11 reported.

Jacob’s father Steve Lewis told the publication: “You know, to make it worse, the driver got out, helped my daughter get my son out from under his car, saw what had happened and got in his car and left.

“I hope that everybody who knew Jacob was touched by him and he was a good part of their lives.”

The fundraising page was set up to help Jacob’s family “honour” his memory by raising money for flowers and funeral costs.

Many of the donations have come from “Swifties” sending $13 – the singer’s lucky number.

According to the fundraiser, Jacob had spent many years playing the trading card game Pokémon in the Houston area and had competed in the world championships.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $101,000 (£80,905) as of Tuesday morning (25 April).