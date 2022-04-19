Jaden Smith shares funny response after being mocked over ‘absurd’ resurfaced clip

Jaden Smith has shared a funny response to an old interview clip that has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Over a week ago, a resurfaced clip of the 23-year-old rapper criticising people his own age went viral on the internet.

In 2018, Smith joined radio host Big Boy to speak about his new music, life, and growing up as a star kid.

“I’m very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my own age,” Smith said. He then went on to explain that when he hangs out with people his own age they seem “dumb and concerned with frivolous things in life.”

In a short impression, Smith yelled random words like “selfie”, “phone” and “bro”.

“I’m like, dude oh my god can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what’s going on with the environment? Can we talk about other things?” Smith said.

(Jaden Smith/Twitter)

The “Summertime in Paris” star’s fans started mocking him for his attempt to seem more mature, with many arguing that he came across as condescending.

On Monday (18 April), Smith responded to all the mockery in form of a joke.

He wrote on Twitter: “Me: Hey Wanna Talk About The Economic And Political State Of World Together.

“Girl: Nah

Me: Ok Cool.”

Last month, Smith responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.

While many celebrities condemned Will’s actions, his 23-year-old son Jaden posted shortly after the incident: “And That’s How We Do It.”

He also posted a selfie, writing: “My Dads Speech Made Me Cry.”