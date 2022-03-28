Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father Will Smith struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.

Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past.

Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

While many celebrities condemned Will’s actions, his 23-year-old son Jaden posted: “And That’s How We Do It.”

He also posted a selfie, writing: “My Dads Speech Made Me Cry.”

Jaden deleted both his tweets minutes after sending them. See screenshots of the posts below.

(Jaden Smith/Twitter)

(Jaden Smith/Twitter)

Will cried and apologised during his Best Actor winner’s speech for King Richard later in the night, and shared what Denzel Washington told him in the aftermath of the incident.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that they are aware that an incident took place at the Academy Awards but that no one involved has filed a report.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” a statement by the LAPD said.

“The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Following the incident, a joke Rock made about Pinkett Smith at the 2016 Oscars resurfaced online.

