Will Smith used his acceptance speech after winning the Oscar for Best Actor to apologise to the Academy and his fellow nominees after earlier striking Chris Rock on stage.

Notably, Smith did not apologise to Rock himself.

At the conclusion of his lengthy, tearful speech, Smith joked that he hopes the Academy “invites me back”.

Rock had taken to the stage to present the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.

Smith then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

Pinkett Smith – who announced last year that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia – could be seen in the audience together with her husband, rolling her eyes at the joke.

Rock’s comment prompted Smith to stand up and walk on stage, causing the comedian to joke: “Uh oh...”. Smith then proceeded to hit Rock and then walk off stage back to his seat.

“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” said Rock, looking visibly shocked at the moment.

Smith is then heard yelling: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,” to which Rock replied: “Wow... dude. It was a GI Jane joke.”

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here.