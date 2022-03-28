Jimmy Kimmel has congratulated the Oscars’s “very funny” co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes amid the “unpleasantness” of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock.

On Sunday (27 March), Smith yelled at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth” after hitting the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.

Rock was on stage to present the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.

Rock’s comment prompted Smith to stand up and walk on stage, causing the comedian to joke: “Uh oh...”. Smith then proceeded to hit Rock and then walk off stage back to his seat.

“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” said Rock, looking visibly shocked at the moment.

Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar, is then heard yelling: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,” to which Rock replied: “Wow... dude. It was a GI Jane joke.”

Social media users and celebrities, including Judd Apatow and Kathy Griffin, have condemned Smith’s actions, with multiple people wondering how the King Richard actor was allowed to “assault” the comedian on-stage without any apparent retaliation from the Academy.

Now, late night TV host Kimmel has tweeted support for Schumer, Hall and Sykes, who stepped up as the Oscars’s first hosts since Kevin Hart quit the gig in 2019 over backlash against his homophobic tweets.

Kimmel wrote: “I know the big story is the slap, but congratulations to Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall who were very funny.”

“I hope that isn’t overshadowed by the unpleasantness.”

Kimmel also joked about the incident in a Twitter exchange with fellow talk show host Conan O’Brien.

The former late night show host O’Brien tweeted: “Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?”

“Anytime you want to take it for a spin, it’s yours,” Kimmel replied.

Earlier in the ceremony, Regina Hall – who is hosting the ceremony alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes – poked fun at Smith and Pinkett Smith’s marriage during a ‘hilarious’ skit.

Following the punch, a joke Rock made about Pinkett Smith at the 2016 Oscars resurfaced online.