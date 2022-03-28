The Academy responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars

The Academy has responded on Twitter after his Will Smith struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.

Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past.

Smith then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

Many celebrities have condemned Smith’s actions, and his 23-year-old son Jaden posted: “And That’s How We Do It.”

The Academy – the awards body that runs the Oscars – tweeted: “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.

“Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

Smith cried and apologised during his Best Actor winner’s speech for King Richard later in the night, and shared what Denzel Washington told him in the aftermath of the incident.

Will Smith (Chris Pizzello/AP) (AP)

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that they are aware that an incident took place at the Academy Awards but that no one involved has filed a report.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” a statement by the LAPD said.

“The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Following the incident, a joke Rock made about Pinkett Smith at the 2016 Oscars resurfaced online.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here.