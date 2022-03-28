Oscars 2022: P Diddy offers to step in after Will Smith hits Chris Rock over Jada Pinkett Smith joke
‘Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,’ Rock said, looking visibly flustered
P Diddy offered to help resolve the feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock after the King Richard actor hit Rock at the Academy Awards.
Smith, who later went on to win the Best Actor award, yelled at the comedian, telling him to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth” after punching the comedian in the arm.
When the livestream resumed, P Diddy – real name Sean Combs – came on-stage and offered to mediate between Smith and Rock.
“Will and Chris, we’re going to solve this – but right now we’re moving on with love,” the rapper said.
Rock’s joke has been presumed to be about Jada-Pinkett’s shaved head. The actor has previously opened up about coping with a genetic hair loss condition called alopecia, first revealing her diagnosis in 2018.
Smith was seen speaking to actors Bradley Cooper and Denzel Washington after his apparent on-stage fracas with Rock.
