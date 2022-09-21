Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Over £100k has been raised at The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust event, which honoured the late entrepreneur’s life and legacy.

Last night’s (20 September) event was held at the Outernet London, with performances from stars including Ed Sheeran, Fireboy DML and Jessie Ware – as well as a surprise appearance from Lewis Capaldi.

“I loved Jamal and he always had something generous to offer. He got me tickets to see Man United even though he supports Chelsea, which just shows the kind of person he was,” Jessie Ware said, dedicating a cover of her song “What You Won’t Do For Love to Edwards.

The event raised over £100,000 for Trust, which supports causes that give young people the opportunity to thrive in media and entertainment. The funds were raised in a live auction, which included a host of money-can’t-buy experiences, fetching a total of £105,000.

After a bidding war, Sheeran was eventually outbid at £18,000 for a meal for two with actor Idris Elba at Porte Noire in King’s Cross.

However it was Sheeran’s signed acetate of his yet-to-be-named new album that became the top prize for the night, snagged by Grammy award-winning artist Eve for £35,000.

Ed Sheeran was introduced to the stage by Edwards’ sister as “family” and spoke of his close personal friendship with Jamal.

“My manager, my record label, saw me first on SBTV. I really don’t think I would have been allowed through certain doors if it hadn’t been for Jamal,” he said.

The fundraising gala was organised by Edwards’ long term friend and colleague Terry Crews, the Emmy Award-nominated actor who last year received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actor formed a unique bond with Edwards due to their shared interest in issues close to both of their hearts.

£12,000 was personally donated by Crews, who was emotional as he paid tribute to the late entrepreneur: “We were kindred spirits, always talking about the future, making things better. I was devastated, and I made it my mission to continue his work.”

The Trust will continue the work that Edwards himself started, and partner with leading youth homelessness charity Centerpoint.

Together, the two organisations will develop a scholarship programme and back-to-work scheme for young people at risk of homelessness.

The programme will aim to help young people secure accommodation and move away from homelessness for good by developing careers and opportunities in the media.