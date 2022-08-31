Ed Sheeran and Jessie Ware to headline Jamal Edwards’ Self Belief Trust concert
Event will raise funds for the Self Belief Trust, established a month after Edwards’ passing in February
Ed Sheeran and Jessie Ware are among the performers confirmed to feature as part of a fundraising event in honour of Jamal Edwards’ charitable trust.
Edwards, an entrepreneur who founded music platform SB:TV, died in February at the age of 31. A coroner’s report found that he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest after using cocaine and drinking alcohol.
The month after his death, Edwards’ family (including Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards) set up the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust in order to “honour [Edwards’] memory and continue his legacy” through “[supporting] those causes that mattered most to Jamal”.
Some of the causes central to the Self Belief Trust’s ethos is combatting homelessness, supporting people with mental health issues and providing young people with essential life skills.
The event will be held at London’s HERE at Outernet venue, hosted by Terry Crews. After a champagne reception will follow a three-course meal and an afterparty including a Roman Kemp DJ set.
Prizes on offer include tours of Abbey Road Studios, a meal for two with Idris Elba and VIP tickets to London Fashion Week 2023.
Speaking of the event, the trust’s CEO Tracey Parry-Knight said: “Jamal made it his personal mission to open doors for others to walk through.
“To help people through life, to love and to laugh. I’m really looking forward to this event as an opportunity to bring those who loved Jamal, from across the music and media industries, together in one room to raise vital funds for the causes that he was most passionate about. This is his legacy and it’s sure to be an inspiring evening.”
