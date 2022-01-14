Jamie-Lynn Spears has issued what appears to be her final word on the ongoing row between her and her sister, pop star Britney Spears.

Britney lashed out following an interview Jamie-Lynn gave to promote her forthcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in which she claimed her sister once locked them in a room with a knife because she “didn’t feel safe”.

Jamie-Lynn was discussing her memories of growing up with the embattled pop star, and claimed to have witnessed examples of her “erratic” and “spiralling” behaviour.

When presenter Juju Chang asked Jamie-Lynn why she would share such a vulnerable moment of Britney’s in public, she responded: “It’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment. I was scared.

“That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to like really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody but also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Britney, 40, responded by accusing Jamie-Lynn of trying to sell her book “at my expense”.

“I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby,” Britney wrote on Twitter. “She never had to work for anything, Everything was always given to her.”

In a statement posted to Instagram, Jamie-Lynn, 30, has now said the things being claimed about her are “absolutely not the truth”.

She said she has been forced to explain to her eldest daughter why the family is receiving death threats “as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts”.

“We know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to,” Jamie-Lynn wrote.

“Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realise this isn’t going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s wellbeing.”

She added that her memoir is “not about” Britney: “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.”

“There are no sides, and I don’t want drama,” Jamie-Lynn concluded, “but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.

“No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”

The Independent has contacted Britney’s representative for comment.