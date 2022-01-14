Britney Spears has responded to sister Jamie Lynn Spears’s statements about the pop star's alleged "erratic, paranoid, and spiralling” past behaviour.

In a new social media post, the 40-year-old Grammy winner accused her younger sister of trying to sell her forthcoming memoir at Britney’s “expense”.

On Wednesday (12 January), Jamie Lynn claimed that the pop star once locked the two of them in a room with a knife because “she didn’t feel safe”. The former child actor was promoting her memoirThings I Should Have Said on ABC News’s Good Morning America when she made the comments.

When presenter Juju Chang asked Jamie Lynn why she would share such a vulnerable moment of Britney’s in public, she said: “It’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment. I was scared. That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to like really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody but also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Over the course of the interview, Jamie Lynn also said she was “happy” when Britney’s controversial conservatorship ended last November, after 13 years.

Britney has now said that Jamie Lynn’s interview about her “out of control” behaviour and their strained relationship “bothered” her.

On Thursday (13 January), the “Toxic” hitmaker wrote: “[Jamie Lynn] was never around me much 15 years ago at that time…so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???”

The tweet continued: “Then where [Chang] mentioned why did [I] accuse [Jamie Lynn] of doing remixes to her songs...I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything, Everything was always given to her.”

The rift between the siblings became public during the final months of Britney’s legal battle to end the conservatorship controlled by her estranged father Jamie.

In June 2021, Britney spoke out against the “abusive” legal arrangement during court testimony when she called for Jamie “to be in jail”.

After that, Jamie Lynn publicly pledged her support for Britney for the first time.

But Britney then posted a a lengthy message to fans in which she complained about people close to her “never showing up”.

In July, Britney called out her sister specifically over Jamie Lynn’s 2017 performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards when Britney was honoured with Radio Disney’s first ever Icon Award.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!” she wrote at the time. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply!”

“Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn!!!!” Spears wrote on Thursday, adding: “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion per cent and try to make me look like the crazy one…My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them!!!!”

Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram earlier this month.

The sisters’ mother, Lynne, has previously defended Jamie Lynn, telling critics to “stop” attacking her youngest daughter.

