Jamie Lynn Spears says she was ‘happy’ when Britney’s conservatorship ended

Jamie Lynn Spears has said that she was “happy” when her older sister Britney was freed from the conservatorship that oversaw her life.

Britney has previously accused her sister of failing to support her while she was in the conservatorship between 2008 and 2021.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday (12 January), Jamie Lynn admitted she did not know what a conservatorship was.

“I was about to have a baby so I didn’t understand what was happening nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

Asked how she felt when the conservatorship was removed, Jamie Lynn replied: “I was happy.”

Jamie Lynn appeared on the program to talk about her new memoir which goes into detail regarding her relationship with Britney.

According to the show, Jamie Lynn describes her sister as “erratic, paranoid, spiraling”.

During the interview, Jamie Lynn discussed her comments regarding her sister’s behaviour in 2008 and its effect on her: “I’m allowed to say how I felt in those because that matters. It matters that I was in pain.”

Jamie Lynn also claimed that she supported her sister throughout her conservatorship and had tried to help her end the legal guardianship.

“If she wanted to talk to other people then I did. I set that up. I even spoke to her previous legal team and that did not end well in my favour. I did take the steps to help. But how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door.”

While fighting back tears, Spears said she still loved her sister: “That love is still there 10 per cent. I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her and she knows that so I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Jamie Lynn’s book Things I Should Have Said will also address the alcoholism of the sisters’ dad, Jamie.