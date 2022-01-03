Britney Spears unfollows sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram amid ongoing rift
Pop star previously called out Jamie Lynn during her legal battle to end her conservatorship
Britney Spears appears to have unfollowed her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram.
As noticed by E! News, the pop star recently unfollowed her sister on the social media platform.
The move comes amid a rift between the siblings that became public during the final months of Spears’s legal battle to end her long-standing conservatorship, which was terminated in November.
As of Monday (3 January), Jamie Lynn still follows Spears on Instagram.
In June last year, Spears broke her silence on the conservatorship in a court testimony during which she called for her father and others involved in the legal arrangement “to be in jail”.
Following her appearance at open court in Los Angeles, the singer wrote a lengthy message to fans in which she complained about people close to her “never showing up”.
The message came shortly after Jamie Lynn had publicly pledged her support for Spears for the first time.
In July, however, Spears called out her sister specifically.
“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!” she wrote at the time. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply!”
The 40-year-old added: “If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ ... probably thinking you’re different so they can f*** with you!”
Spears’s mother, Lynne, has previously defended Jamie Lynn, telling critics to “stop” attacking her youngest daughter.
