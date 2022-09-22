Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy dies aged 33

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died.

The news was shared by his family in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday (21 September). No cause of death was given.

"Jamie passed away yesterday,” they wrote. “Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that.

“We are all absolutely heartbroken.”

Roy started his career on the club scene in Glasgow, before becoming a regular DJ in Ibiza, where he held a residency at Ibiza Rocks.

The producer performed at Glastonbury this year, as well as playing range of sets in clubs across Europe.

Fellow DJ Patrick Topping signed Roy to his label Trick, with Roy releasing his single “Organ Belta” in 2021.

Earlier this week, Roy celebrated the single’s success in an Instagram post.

“Well Organ Belta is one year old next week! Just had a look and it’s at number 37 and still in the house charts 51 weeks later mental jumping 24 places since yesterday [mind blown emoji],” he wrote on Monday (19 September).

“I’m also 46th biggest selling house artist thank you all so much big up @patricktopping @tricklabel couldn’t have done it without you guys [heart emoji] organ belta 2 is coming…”

Tributes have been paid across Roy’s socials, with many fellow producers commenting on his recent post to pay their respects.

“Devastated!!! We love ya brother. We meet again soon ,” wrote producer Hot Since 82.

Hannah Wants commented: “Beautiful human, beautiful soul. RIP.”