Skins star Kaya Scodelario shares reunion photo with Daniel Kaluuya and Joe Dempsie
Trio, who starred together in the hit E4 teen drama, appear to be at a wedding in the picture
Skins star Kaya Scodelario has shared a photo of a reunion with some of the show’s former cast.
The E4 teen drama, which aired between 2007 and 2013, was a launchpad for some of today’s most in-demand actors, from Daniel Kaluuya to Nicholas Hoult.
Posting on her Instagram stories on Tuesday (20 September), Scodelario posted a selfie with Nope actor Kaluuya and Game of Thrones’s Joe Dempsie.
Scodelario can be seen sticking out her tongue, while Kaluuya and Dempsie smile.
The three actors appear to be at a wedding in the photo.
Scodelario played Effy Stonem in the series, while Kaluuya played Posh Kenneth and Dempsie portrayed Chris Miles.
Last month, Skins fans were delighted after Hoult, Scodelario, Dempsie and Larissa Wilson were seen together in pictures on social media.
Wilson, who played teenage clarinet prodigy Jal Fazer in the hit series, shared photos on her Instagram Stories of the four of them drinking wine and spending time with her young daughter.
Last year, Scodelario opened up about how she was once asked to “take her clothes off” while auditioning for a “big director”.
Since Skins, Scodelario has starred in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Don’t Make Me Go.
