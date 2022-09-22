Jump to content

‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show

Evan Peters has been praised for his terrifying portrayal of one of America’s most notorious murderers in the new drama

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 22 September 2022 08:14
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.

The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and many viewers have already found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.

“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through this s***,” tweeted one viewer.

“This Jeffrey Dahmer series has me scared to walk outside,” added another, while a third called it “so nauseating”, adding: “Like what in the actual f*** was wrong with this fool?”

Some praised Peters’ performance, with one writing: “Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer is so f***ing insane. To the point that this whole series is actually making me so uncomfortable and terrified.”

“This new Jeffrey Dahmer show on Netflix is not sitting right with my spirit I am stressed and scared,” another posted.

“Wide awake and can’t sleep, scared AF,” tweeted one.

The show reunites Peters with American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, and also stars Molly Ringwald, Niecy Nash and Michael Beach.

Read more about the true story that inspired the show here.

