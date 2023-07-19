Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jane Birkin’s Paris home has been targeted by thieves days after her death, local media has reported.

The singer, actor and fashion icon was found dead on Sunday (16 July) aged 76, 16 years after she was diagnosed with cancer and two years after she suffered a stroke. She was found at her home by her caregiver, on her first night spent on her own in two years in a move to regain independence, family have said.

“Je t’aime... moi non plus” singer Birkin’s body was discovered at her home in the French capital, with local media outlet BFMTV now reporting that an attempted burglary took place in the early hours of Wednesday (19 July) morning.

The publication, who cite a police source, claim that shortly before 4am, a childhood friend of Birkin’s staying in the home heard noises coming from behind the door.

According to the reports, police officers were dispatched to the scene where they noticed potential evidence of an attempted break-in, including markings on and damage to the door and its frame, as well as pieces of wood scattered on the ground.

The Independent has contacted Birkin’s estate for comment.

On Wednesday (19 July), Birkin’s family also confirmed that the actor had requested she spend the evening before her death on her own, in a bid to feel independent away from her caregivers.

Confirming that Birkin died of natural causes, their statement read: “​​Jane Birkin passed away after 16 years of a fierce battle with illness.

Jane Birkin in 1975 (Getty Images)

“Since her stroke in September 2021, her family and wonderful caregivers had been by her side day and night.

“For a few days, she had been walking again, and was motivated by rescheduling her Olympia performance. The first evening alone turned out to be her last. She had decided it.”

Born in London in 1946, Birkin began her career as an actor. She moved to France in the late 1960s, where she gained recognition for her long relationship with poet Serge Gainsbourg.

The two met while co-starring in the 1969 French satirical romantic comedy Slogan. That same year, they released a debut album in the same year, containing the controversial chart-topping song “Je t’aime... moi non plus”.

Birkin on stage in 2018 (' KEYSTONE / MARTIAL TREZZINI)

Throughout her career, Birkin starred in around 70 films and was directed by filmmakers from Jean-Luc Godard to Agnès Varda.

Her legacy also branches out into the realm of fashion, as the inspiration behind the Hermes’ iconic and long-standing Birkin handbag, which was launched in 1983. She was also a model, and considered a style icon.

Birkin had three children. Her first daughter, the photographer Kate Barry whom she had with her first husband John Barry, died in 2013 by reported suicide.

She is survived by her other daughters: the actor and model Charlotte Gainsbourg, whom she shared with Serge, and musician Lou Doillon, whom she had with director Jacques Doillon.