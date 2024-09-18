Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Jane’s Addiction have released a new single titled “True Love”, just days after the band canceled their tour following an onstage bust-up involving frontman Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.

The new song is the follow-up to their July single “Imminent Redemption,” which marked the first new music from the core lineup of Farrell, Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery in 34 years.

A statement to press made no mention of the recent altercation or canceled tour, saying simply: “Today, the original line-up vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery debuted the new single ‘True Love,’ available now across all digital streaming platforms.”

During a gig in Boston last Friday (13 September), a visibly furious Farrell threw a punch at Navarro and had to be physically restrained by crew members.

Shortly after the incident, the band canceled their next scheduled show on Sunday (15 September), before canceling the remaining of the tour in its entirety.

In a brief statement issued on Monday (September 16), the group said: “The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be canceling the remainder of the tour.”

Perry Farrell was involved in an altercation with his Jane’s Addiction bandmate Dave Navarro last Friday ( X/Twitter )

In a separate statement to The Independent, Farrell added: “This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologise to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show.

“Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”

A subsequent statement from Navarro, Avery and Perkins informed fans that they saw no alternative to canceling the tour: “Due to a continuing pattern of behaviour and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour.

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.“We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.

“Our hearts are broken. Dave, Eric and Stephen.”