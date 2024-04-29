Fans delighted as Janet Jackson ‘finally’ announces 2024 UK tour dates

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Janet Jackson has announced she will be touring Europe this year, with multiple dates set for across the UK.

The “Together Again” tour marks the star’s 50th anniversary in the industry as well as 35 years since her landmark 1989 album Rhythm Nation 1814. It had previously been hinted that the singer would be revisiting the UK.

It will be the musician’s first major event in the UK since 2019, when she performed at Glastonbury as part of her world tour for the 30th anniversary of her hit record.

In a video message accompanying the announcement on Monday (29 April), Jackson said: “I just wanted to thank you for making this my most successful tour to date.

“And Europe, I know it’s been a minute since we’ve seen each other. But the wait is no longer, I will be taking the ‘Together Again’ tour all over Europe this fall.

“I cannot wait to see you guys, I miss you so much. We’ve had so much fun with this show, so can’t wait to come and have some of that fun with you guys.”

Fans were delighted, and expressed excitement within minutes of the announcement, wity many writing: “Finally!”

“I’ll be there with bells on! Hotel and transport booked,” said one supporter.

Jackson announced the European leg of her tour on Monday (29 March) ( @JanetJackson/Twitter )

“We have been starved!!!” added another.

Supporters were determined that the anticipated rush for tickets wouldn’t hinder their efforts.

“Janet Jackson has announced another UK tour. Is the fact she is notorious for cancelling her shows going to stop me from frantically searching for tickets on Friday morning…” said one Jackson fan along with a gif of the star saying “No.”

Others said they had waited years for the opportunity to see her.

“I’m so scared I won’t get tickets that my anxiety has shot through the roof. I’ve prayed for times like this for years.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The European leg will kick off in Paris on 25 September before moving to Birmingham, London and Glasgow – finishing in the beleaguered Co-op Live arena in Manchester on 1 October.

The “Control” singer will continue the 10-date event with gigs in European cities Antwerp, Munich, Cologne and Berlin before concluding in Amsterdam.

The North American leg, opened by “Dilemma” artist Nelly, launched in April and will continue throughout the US and Canada until July.

Meanwhile, the European tour will be supported by The Fugees member Wyclef Jean, except for the London date for which a supporting act is yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (3 May) at 9am on JanetJackson.com.

Special presale & preferred tickets will be available to Mastercard cardholders starting Tuesday (30 April) at http://priceless.com/music.