Janet Jackson: Legend set to launch ‘spectacular comeback tour’

Janet Jackson could be heading to London for the first time in ten years on a comeback tour.

“Janet has been preparing for her music comeback for a while and is gearing up for a performance that packs a punch,” a source told The Sun on Sunday.

The legendary musician, who last performed in London at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011, cancelled her “Black Diamond” shows in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.