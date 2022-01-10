Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has pleaded guilty after being arrested for stalking.

Last week, it was reported that the 40-year-old – who was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004 – had been arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order.

He was held at the Williamson County Jail in Tennessee, where he was charged with a violation of an order of protection as well as aggravated stalking.

On Monday (10 January), District Attorney General Kim Helper told TMZ that Alexander had pleaded guilty to misdemeanour stalking on 4 January.

He will be on probation for just under a year, during which he will have a mental health screening and have to submit random drug screenings.

Alexander will not be allowed to have any contact with his female victim, with the nature of his relationship with her remaining unknown.

Alexander and Spears were childhood friends who ended up dating in 2004.

The couple were famously married for less than three days after exchanging vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas following a long night of partying.

Their short-lived union was annulled a couple of days later, after the court was told that the “Toxic” singer “lacked understanding of her actions”.

Later that year, Spears married musician Kevin Federline, with whom she had two sons. The couple divorced in 2007, with Spears now engaged to actor and model Sam Asghari.