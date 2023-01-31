Jason Derulo ‘rushes to recover from foot injury’ ahead of Super Bowl performance

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Derulo is doing everything he can to be peformance-ready for the forthcoming Super Bowl, according to reports.

The singer is due to appear as a headliner ahead of the game next weekend for the NFL TikTok Tailgate.

The “Wiggle” singer injured his foot playing basketball a few weeks ago and is now unable to walk without a cane, TMZ reports.

According to the publication, Derulo landed badly on another player’s foot after jumping for the ball.

Durulo has avoided surgery for his torn ligament, but has been reportedly receiving stem cell injections and daily physio to speed up his recovery.

The Independent has contacted the singer’s representatives for comment.

Despite his predicament, the singer is apparently adamant that he will perform at the show.

Derulo was announced as a headliner for the pre-game alongside US rock band, The Black Keys last week.

The NFL have partnered with TikTok for the third year running, allowing fans a chance to watch “programming featuring NFL special guests, TikTok creators, and live musical performances”.

Derulo is reportedly adamant he will perform (Getty Images for Welcome America)

"Super Bowl LVII! Can’t wait to be a part of the TikTok Tailgate and put on an incredible show. It’s the countdown! Let’s go!" Derulo said on Twitter announcing the news.

Meanwhile, pop superstar Rihanna is this year’s headline at the event’s prestigious halftime show.