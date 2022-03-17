Jedward wish everyone except Putin a Happy St Patrick’s Day

Pop duo Jedward have shared an uplifting St Patrick’s Day message “to everyone worldwide except Vladimir Putin”.

The twin musicians, who are known for speaking out against political and social injustices via their social media accounts, posted the video in the evening of 16 March.

The clip shows the pair – John and Edward Grimes – dressed in matching gold and black shirts and black trousers.

“Happy St Patrick’s Day 2022 to everyone worldwide, except Vladimir Putin, because you can pump my hump,” they announce, dancing a jig. They add: “You feckin’ bastard.”

In a post to TikTok earlier this week, Jedward said they had been left in tears over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns continued this morning (Thursday 17 March). One person was killed in a shelling attack in Kyiv.

The EU is being urged to recognise Putin as a war criminal, a Ukrainian defence minister said, citing a Russian airstrike on a theatre in Mariupol where he said 1,200 women and children were sheltering.

“I am appealing to all European parliamentary members to recognise that Putin is a war criminal, “ Oleksii Reznikov said via video link to EU lawmakers.

His comments come after the Russian bombardment tore through a theatre sheltering thousands of civilians in Mariupol, leaving many buried under burning rubble. The official death toll and injuries from the bombing have not been released yet.

Follow the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia crisis here.

