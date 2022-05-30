Jeff Beck: How to get tickets to his Royal Albert Hall show after Johnny Depp performance

Beck is performing two London shows at the Royal Albert Hall on 30 and 31 May

Tom Murray
Monday 30 May 2022 11:36
Jeff Beck fans were stunned by a cameo from Johnny Depp at the rocker’s Sheffield concert on Sunday (29 May).

Depp had just concluded the six-week trial as part of his multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, which took place in Fairfax County, Virginia, USA.

At Beck’s show in Sheffield, Depp played guitar and sang on covers of Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing”, Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”, and John Lennon’s “Isolation”, which he and Beck recorded a studio version of in 2020.

Beck is currently on tour and will next play the Royal Albert Hall on Monday (30 May) and Tuesday (31 May) night, before moving on to Gateshead, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and York. It is unclear if Depp will appear at any other shows.

Tickets to Beck’s London shows are available through the official Royal Albert Hall website, starting from £55.75 and going up to £93.38.

“Isolation” was the first release in an ongoing musical collaboration between Beck and Depp, according to Beck’s website. A statement shared upon the single’s release said that the pair have been working on music together for “the past several years”.

Fan videos show Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck performing together in Sheffield, UK

(YouTube/ Dorothy96)

“You’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic,” Beck said.

Beck rose to prominence with the Sixties band the Yardbirds before later forming the Jeff Beck Group, which included Rod Stewart on vocals and Ronnie Wood, the latter went on to join the Rolling Stones in 1975. Beck is widely considered to be among the world’s greatest living guitarists.

Meanwhile, Depp has a longstanding relationship with the music industry, performing on songs by Oasis, Iggy Pop, Aerosmith and Marilyn Manson. Earlier this month, Sir Paul McCartney played a video of Depp accompanying him on guitar during a concert in Seattle – the actor appears in the music video for McCartney’s song “My Valentine”.

Depp also formed the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015.

Beck rose to prominence in the Sixties with the Yardbirds

(Getty Images for Live Nation)

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£40m) over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post. Depp claims the article implies he abused Heard during their relationship.

Heard is counter-suing for $100m (£80m) over comments previously made by Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman, who allegedly referred to her abuse claims as a “hoax”.

After beginning deliberations on the suit, which was broadcast live, jurors will have a three-day weekend in observance of Memorial Day before resuming on Tuesday, 31 May.

Follow the latest updates via The Independent’s liveblog.

