Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has died aged 58.

The musician, who performed with the glam metal band from 1985 to 2017, was found dead on Wednesday (14 July) at his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee.

His body was discovered by his ex-wife Gaile LaBar-Bernhardt, who had gone to check on LaBar after he hadn’t been heard from for a few days.

No cause of death has been given.

A statement from the remaining members of Cinderella, Tom Keifer, Eric Brittingham and Fred Coury, read: “Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff.

“The bind between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts.”

LaBar’s son Sebastian, who plays guitar in the band Tantric, posted about his father’s death on Instagram, sharing photos of himself and the rocker.

“So i just got the call… @jefflabar , my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today,” Sebastian wrote.

“I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop! If you could, please share pictures or video of all the fun times we all had with my dad. It would be greatly appreciated.”

LaBar replaced Cinderella’s original guitarist Michael Schermick in 1985, performing with the band into the late 2010s.

From L-R: Cinderella’s Tom Kieffer, Eric Brittingham, Jeff LaBar and Fred Coury in 1987 (Andre Csillag/Shutterstock)

The “Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)” group toured with bands including Bon Jovi and Poison and released four studio albums together in the 1980s and 1990s.

LaBar released his first solo album One for the Road in 2014.

He is survived by his wife Debinique and son Sebastian.