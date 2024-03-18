Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce final tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced that their final tour will take them across North America later this year.

Dubbed “The Over and Out Tour”, the trek will see the veteran band play 27 dates starting in Palm Desert, California on 24 August before arriving back on the West Coast in Inglewood for the last date on 26 October.

Jeff Lynne, 76, was born in Birmingham, England in 1947 and formed the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) in 1970.

The group, who were heavily influenced by the Beatles, are best known for Lynne-penned hits including “Mr Blue Sky”, “Evil Woman” and “Don’t Bring Me Down”.

Lynne is also known for his lush production work and his time as a member of supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, alongside George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO played the “Legends Slot” at Glastonbury Festival in 2016. In a three-star review for The Independent, critic Jack Shepherd wrote that the show featured “a large orchestral backing and numerous supremely professional musicians.”

Jeff Lynne of the Electric Light Orchestra (AP)

“Kicking things off with a trio of relatively upbeat numbers - ‘Evil Woman’, ‘Showdown’ and ‘All Over The World’ - it quickly became apparent that the rain, which is gradually growing heavier, has dampened some campers’ spirits, many scrambling for their anoraks, not quite taken by the relatively mute frontman,” he continued.

“Thankfully, ‘Livin’ Thing’ quickly followed by ‘Rockaria!’, offers the first singalongs, engaging more casual fans with their Beatles-esque rock ‘n’ roll. ‘Telephone Line’ then rolls out more applause, while the upbeat double whammy of ‘Turn to Stone’ and ‘Don’t Bring Me Down’ offer up more chances to dance, the second of which elicits the band’s biggest clap along.”

The Over and Out Tour calls at:

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA - 24 August

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA - 27 August

Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC - 28 August

Moda Center in Portland, OR - 30 August

Chase Center in San Francisco, CA - 1 September

Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO - 6 September

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN - 7 September

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON - 9 September

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA - 10 September

Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH - 13 September

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH - 14 September

Madison Square Garden in New York, NY - 16 September

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA - 20 September

TD Garden in Boston, MA - 23 September

Capital One Arena in Washington, DC - 25 September

United Center in Chicago, IL - 27 September

Xcel Energy Center in St, Paul, MN - 30 September

Ball Arena in Denver, CO - 2 October

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI - 9 October

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN - 11 October

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA - 12 October

Moody Center in Austin, TX - 15 October

Toyota Center in Houston, TX - 16 October

American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX - 18 October

Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ - 21 October

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA - 23 October

Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA - 25 October