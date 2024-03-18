Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce final tour
The ‘Over and Out Tour’ will take place from August to October this year
Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced that their final tour will take them across North America later this year.
Dubbed “The Over and Out Tour”, the trek will see the veteran band play 27 dates starting in Palm Desert, California on 24 August before arriving back on the West Coast in Inglewood for the last date on 26 October.
Jeff Lynne, 76, was born in Birmingham, England in 1947 and formed the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) in 1970.
The group, who were heavily influenced by the Beatles, are best known for Lynne-penned hits including “Mr Blue Sky”, “Evil Woman” and “Don’t Bring Me Down”.
Lynne is also known for his lush production work and his time as a member of supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, alongside George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty.
Jeff Lynne’s ELO played the “Legends Slot” at Glastonbury Festival in 2016. In a three-star review for The Independent, critic Jack Shepherd wrote that the show featured “a large orchestral backing and numerous supremely professional musicians.”
“Kicking things off with a trio of relatively upbeat numbers - ‘Evil Woman’, ‘Showdown’ and ‘All Over The World’ - it quickly became apparent that the rain, which is gradually growing heavier, has dampened some campers’ spirits, many scrambling for their anoraks, not quite taken by the relatively mute frontman,” he continued.
“Thankfully, ‘Livin’ Thing’ quickly followed by ‘Rockaria!’, offers the first singalongs, engaging more casual fans with their Beatles-esque rock ‘n’ roll. ‘Telephone Line’ then rolls out more applause, while the upbeat double whammy of ‘Turn to Stone’ and ‘Don’t Bring Me Down’ offer up more chances to dance, the second of which elicits the band’s biggest clap along.”
The Over and Out Tour calls at:
Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA - 24 August
Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA - 27 August
Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC - 28 August
Moda Center in Portland, OR - 30 August
Chase Center in San Francisco, CA - 1 September
Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO - 6 September
Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN - 7 September
Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON - 9 September
PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA - 10 September
Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH - 13 September
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH - 14 September
Madison Square Garden in New York, NY - 16 September
Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA - 20 September
TD Garden in Boston, MA - 23 September
Capital One Arena in Washington, DC - 25 September
United Center in Chicago, IL - 27 September
Xcel Energy Center in St, Paul, MN - 30 September
Ball Arena in Denver, CO - 2 October
Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI - 9 October
Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN - 11 October
State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA - 12 October
Moody Center in Austin, TX - 15 October
Toyota Center in Houston, TX - 16 October
American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX - 18 October
Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ - 21 October
Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA - 23 October
Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA - 25 October
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies