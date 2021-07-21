Jennifer Lopez chose to swerve a question about her romance with Ben Affleck in a recent interview, instead telling the journalist to call her privately to discuss it.

Last month, Lopez and Affleck – who were one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples in the 2000s – “confirmed” that they were dating once more, after being pictured sharing a kiss while on holiday in Malibu.

The news greatly excited fans, many of whom joked that “2002 is back” now that the pair had found each other again.

However, when confronted about the relationship in an interview with The Today Show’s Hoda Kotb, Lopez remained tight-lipped.

Speaking to Lopez and Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda about their new single, “Love Make the World Go Round”, Hoda told Lopez: “You look happier. Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I’m like, ‘She looks happier, she looks happier.’ Are we happier?”

To which Lopez replied: “I’m always happy when I see you Hoda.”

The journalist pressed again, reminding Lopez of their friendship and adding: “Wait, it’s me you’re talking to, you know that.”

“I know,” said Lopez, smiling. “You can call me. You have my number.”

Moving the conversation on to her new music, the singer added: “The song is out, five years since we did it and I believe that the message of loving one another and coming together – and love – is never more real than it is right now.”

In an interview earlier this month, Lopez alluded to the relationship as she told host Zane Lowe that she was “super happy” on the same day that photos of the couple walking arm-in-arm in the Hamptons were released.

“I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’” she said. “This is it. I’ve never been better.”