Jennifer Lopez quietly renames North America tour after ‘weak’ ticket sales

Jennifer Lopez appears to have rebranded her North American tour amid weak ticket sales.

The “This Is Me… Now” tour in support of her latest album has been renamed as “This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits”.

Variety reports that Lopez quietly canceled some of her dates last month in cities including Cleveland and Nashville after failing to sell out the venues.

Shows at Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena and Inglewood’s The Forum feature the updated tour name as does a sponsored Facebook ad from Lopez, according to Variety. However, Live Nation, which is producing the tour has not updated the name on its website.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Lopez and Live Nation for comment.

This Is Me... Now the album was accompanied by This Is Me... Now : A Love Story, a self-financed film about Lopez’s love life and the rekindling of her romance with actor Ben Affleck.

The movie was widely derided by critics and viewers.

Wesley Morris wrote for The New York Times: “Nobody who winds up at a ‘what’s the strangest moment in this new J Lo thingy’ contest should worry. There are no wrong answers.

“The parts in which Fat Joe plays Dr Melfi to Jennifer Lopez’s Tony Soprano bewilder as intensely as the too-many scenes in which Jane Fonda, Trevor Noah, Keke Palmer, Post Malone, Kim Petras and Neil deGrasse Tyson (to pick merely six of a dozen names) bickeringly represent the astrological signs. None of these people appears to have been on the set at the same time.”

The album seems to have been received more positively, with Helen Brown writing in her three-star review for The Independent: “This is Me... Now doubles down on Lopez’s previous commitment to celebrating her and Affleck’s (re)union in song.

“She clearly feels they are now old and wise enough to handle the public attention she claims contributed to their first breakup. There’s nothing to match the witty hook or insatiability of ‘Can’t Get Enough’, but cowbell-toting banger ‘Hearts and Flowers’ will keep you on the dancefloor.”

17 years after they first split up due to “excessive media attention”, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021 and got married in 2022.

“We didn’t break up right at that moment,” Lopez recalled of ending her engagement with the actor almost two decades ago. “It happened over the series of the next few months.”

“I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life – I knew that,” she continued. “But it didn’t feel like we were going to make it.”