Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Justin Bieber’s father Jeremy has issued a sarcastic apology after posting a Pride Month message on Twitter that many of his followers found offensive.

On Wednesday (7 June), the 29-year-old singer’s father shared his thoughts about the Pride Month celebrations happening throughout June.

Jeremy, who shares the “Peaches” singer with ex Pattie Mallette, posted an image featuring the Pride flag with the text: “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.”

The post was deemed offensive to the LGBT+ community as it appeared to assume that queer people are unable to have children, despite the many options that include adoption, surrogacy, and IVF treatments.

Many Twitter users called out Jeremy for being “insensitive”.

Soon after he received criticism, Jeremy issued a sarcastic apology for his post, writing: “Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.”

His son, Justin, has not commented on his father’s post.

(Instagram/Twitter)

Many of Jeremy’s followers seemed unimpressed by his apology.

“What a weak a** apology Jeremy. Grow up,” one user wrote, while another added: “We need to start turning our attention to nepo parents because they are arguably much worse.”

One person wrote: “You talking about family is extremely ironic.”

Justin was born when his parents were 18 years old. After his parents split, Bieber’s mum is said to have worked a number of low-paying office jobs while raising Justin as a single mother, before he rose to fame after being discovered by manager Scooter Braun on YouTube.

Jeremy has a total of children kids including Justin. He shares daughter Jazmyn and son Jaxon with ex Erin Wagner, and daughters Bay and Allie with wife Chelsey Rebelo.