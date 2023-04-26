Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jess Glynne has questioned the backlash she receives to her song’s usage in a Jet2 advert.

Since 2015, the singer’s track “Hold My Hand” has been used by Jet2holidays on their TV ads as well as on their in-flight trailers.

Many still complain about the “annoying” overusage of the song on social media, but direct a lot of the criticism at Glynne herself.

However, the singer has now expressed her confusion at why people get so angry with her.

“I do get confused whether people think I dictated how they used my song,” she told Magic Radio on Wednesday (26 April).

“I don’t want to hear anyone on loop in my ear, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘You know you are going on holiday now if you hear the song, so you’re welcome’,”

Glynne said she takes the criticism “with a pinch of salt”, calling it “so funny”.

She also revealed that, despite the airline using her song to lure in customers, she has “never actually got on a Jet2 flight”.

“I have been on every airline in the UK,” she said, adding: “I mean, where the hell are my flights at Jet2? Take me to Mallorca.”

Jess Glynne (Getty Images)

“Hold My Hand” was written Glynne alongside Jack Patterson, Janee Bennett, Ina Wroldsen.

It was her third solo single, released in March 2015, and reached No 1 in the UK Singles Chart.