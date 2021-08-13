Jessie J shares health update and reveals she ‘can’t go a day without pain’

Jessie J, who was hospitalised with Ménière’s disease in 2020, has said she is in pain every single day.

The “Price tag” singer spent Christmas Eve in hospital last year, before telling fans she has the inner ear condition, which can cause vertigo, tinnitus, pressure deep inside the ear and hearing loss.

Posting on Instagram on Thursday (12 August), the artist wrote: “Yesterday I tried to sing a song I can usually sing with with ease, and I couldn’t. The issue I’m having isn’t my voice but is effecting my voice. And well… I sobbed. For hours.

“I let myself feel the broken part of me that sometimes I know I ignore when I shouldn’t. Like fell the floor TV show type s***. Six months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck / throat.”

She added that while her vocal cords are healthy, there’s an issue with “something around them – spine, thyroid, allergy – who knows”.

Jessie continued: “95 per cent of the time I am good. Positive and strong. Which is what I portray on here mostly. But that 5% will grow if not acknowledged. So yes, sometimes like yesterday. I break. All hope disappears. I feel so lost and so alone in what’s going on.”

The comments below the post are filled with support from fans and fellow artists.

There’s currently no cure for Ménière’s disease, but symptoms can be controlled via various medicines.

